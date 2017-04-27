April 27 Russian internet group Yandex says:

* Raises 2017 revenue growth forecast to 17-20 percent from 16-19 percent;

* Q1 revenues rose 25 percent compared with Q1 2016 to 20.7 billion roubles ($364.2 million);

* Q1 net income at 0.8 billion roubles, down 23 percent compared with Q1 2016;

* Q1 adjusted net income at 3.7 billion roubles, up 18 percent compared with Q1 2016;

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 6.9 billion roubles, up 19 percent compared with Q1 2016;

* Cash, cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments in debt securities at 61.4 billion roubles as of March 31, 2017;

* Share of Russian search market, including mobile, averaged 55.4 percent in Q1 2017, unchanged from Q4 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8385 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)