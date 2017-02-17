Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc
* Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 revenue $107.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of $24 million to $26 million
* Sees FY 2017 food and beverage costs of 29.0 pct to 31.0 pct of restaurant sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says