Feb 17 Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc

* Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 revenue $107.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of $24 million to $26 million

* Sees FY 2017 food and beverage costs of 29.0 pct to 31.0 pct of restaurant sales