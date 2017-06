June 12 Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp

* RXI Pharmaceuticals Corp- rxi pharmaceuticals announces initiation of its consumer testing program with rxi-231

* RXI Pharmaceuticals - ‍initiation of consumer/functional testing program with rxi-231, cosmetic ingredient based on sd-rxrna that targets tyrosinase​

* RXI Pharmaceuticals Corp - ‍consumer testing program will evaluate use and consumer acceptability of rxi-231​

* RXI Pharmaceuticals - anticipate duration of combined studies under this program to be about 3-4 months enabling us to report results in q4 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: