BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp
* Rxi Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate highlights
* Qtrly loss per share $0.27
Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp - at March 31, 2017, company had cash of $10.2 million, compared with $12.9 million at December 31, 2016
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account