May 11 Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Rxi Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate highlights

* Qtrly loss per share $0.27

* Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp - at March 31, 2017, company had cash of $10.2 million, compared with $12.9 million at December 31, 2016