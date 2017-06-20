WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Ryanair Holdings Plc
* Ryanair buys another 10 Boeing 737 max 200s
* Announced purchase of 10 more Boeing 737 max 200 aircraft, 5 of which will deliver in first half of 2019, with second 5 delivering in first half of 2020
* New order valued at more than $1.1 billion at current list prices
* Order to allow ryanair to grow its traffic to 200m customers P.A. By 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.