BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Ryder System Inc
* Ryder reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.71 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.7 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.90 to $4.20
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.79 to $0.89
* Ryder system Inc - revised full-year 2017 comparable eps forecast range (non-gaap) of $4.25 to $4.55
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.87 to $0.97
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ryder system - reducing full-year earnings forecast, driven by lowered expectations in transactional businesses, primarily in commercial rental
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.