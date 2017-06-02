June 2 Rye Patch Gold Corp:

* Rye Patch Gold - Florida Canyon mine has poured 3,094 ounces of gold for month of may 2017 versus 485 ounces of gold poured in month of April 2017

* Rye Patch Gold Corp - plans to sell its 3,094 ounces of gold into its forward gold price contract facility priced at approximately us$1,275

* Florida Canyon mine progressing toward commercial production in Q3

* Rye Patch Gold Corp - in May, Florida canyon mine mined 1.174 million tons (1.07 million tonnes) of material