March 13 Ryerson Holding Corp
* Q4 loss per share $0.19 excluding items
* Q4 revenue rose 2 percent to $682.2 million
* Ryerson Holding Corp - qtrly tons shipped per day
increased 1.4 percent with one fewer shipping day in Q4 of 2016
* Ryerson Holding Corp - net loss attributable to Ryerson
Holding Corporation was $8.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted
share, for Q4 of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $687.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ryerson Holding Corp - in 2016, Ryerson's inventory
balance stood at 76 days of supply compared to 80 days in
year-ago period
* Ryerson Holding - "demand has improved in oil & gas most
notably while other end markets in aggregate are showing modest
if unspectacular improvement"
Source text: (bit.ly/2n2qiW5)
