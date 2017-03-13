March 13 Ryerson Holding Corp

* Q4 loss per share $0.19 excluding items

* Q4 revenue rose 2 percent to $682.2 million

* Ryerson Holding Corp - qtrly tons shipped per day increased 1.4 percent with one fewer shipping day in Q4 of 2016

* Ryerson Holding Corp - net loss attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation was $8.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for Q4 of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $687.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryerson Holding Corp - in 2016, Ryerson's inventory balance stood at 76 days of supply compared to 80 days in year-ago period

* Ryerson Holding - "demand has improved in oil & gas most notably while other end markets in aggregate are showing modest if unspectacular improvement"