April 6 Ryerson Holding Corp
* Ryerson provides first quarter 2017 guidance and announces
conference call to be held on May 4, 2017
* Ryerson Holding Corp - Anticipates higher revenue for Q1
of 2017 compared to Q4 of 2016
* Ryerson Holding Corp - Expects Q1 2017 net income
attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation in range of $12
million to $15 million
* Ryerson Holding Corp - Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Lifo is
expected to be in range of $53 million to $55 million for Q1 of
2017
* Ryerson Holding Corp - Ryerson anticipates higher average
selling prices in Q1 of 2017
* Ryerson Holding Corp - Ryerson's end markets as measured
in shipments per day showed sequential quarterly growth in
nearly all sectors in Q1
* Ryerson Holding Corp - Recent increases in chrome prices,
driven by supply tightening, have positively impacted stainless
steel prices in Q1 of 2017
* Ryerson Holding Corp - "Current demand conditions appear
favorable when viewed against year ago period"
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
