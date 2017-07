July 24 (Reuters) - Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - On July 21 William F. Hagerty, IV notified of his decision, to resign as member of company's board of directors

* Ryman Hospitality Properties - Hagerty's resignation as a result of recent confirmation by U.S. Senate to position of U.S. Ambassador to Japan - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2uR981n] Further company coverage: