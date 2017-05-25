May 25 Nikkei:
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct
on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for
the three months through May - Nikkei
* Ryohin Keikaku Co's revenue from operations; the
equivalent of sales, is seen up 6 percent at around 93 billion
yen for three months through May - Nikkei
* For the full year through Feb 2018, Ryohin Keikaku
forecasts operating profit of 42.3 billion yen on 373.9 billion
yen in revenue from operations - Nikkei
Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2qTwQas)
