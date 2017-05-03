May 4 Nikkei:

* Ryohin Keikaku to open Muji hotels in Beijing and Shenzhen in second half of 2017- Nikkei

* "Ryohin Keikaku aims to generate $161.9 million, or more than 40% of its fiscal 2017 operating profit, in East Asia, including China" - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2pZNJ4g) Further company coverage: