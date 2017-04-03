Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3Ryosan Co Ltd
* Says it bought back 1.4 million shares at 4.38 billion yen as of March 31
* Previous plan was buying back 3 million shares at up to 10.5 billion yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/kePnnE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)