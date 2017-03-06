March 7 S I2i Ltd:

* Refers to recent articles in straits times and business times on 28 feb 2017, 4 march 2017, and 6 march 2017

* Straits Times reported that CEO of Globalroam denied that it owes co any money on basis that loan owed by Globalroam to s i2i was converted into globalroam stock

* " co has disputed validity and propriety of aforesaid conversion and has initiated legal proceedings against globalroam"