German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
March 7 S I2i Ltd:
* Refers to recent articles in straits times and business times on 28 feb 2017, 4 march 2017, and 6 march 2017
* Straits Times reported that CEO of Globalroam denied that it owes co any money on basis that loan owed by Globalroam to s i2i was converted into globalroam stock
* " co has disputed validity and propriety of aforesaid conversion and has initiated legal proceedings against globalroam" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, May 29 Finnish consumer and industry confidence rose in May from the previous month, data published on Monday showed.