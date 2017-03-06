BRIEF-SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA
March 6 S IMMO AG:
* Preliminary results for 2016 and outlook
* Preliminary IFRS results for financial year 2016 show an EBIT of approximately 278 million euros ($294.10 million) (2015: 165.7 million euros) and a consolidated net income of about 200 million euros (2015: 77.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) - ON MAY 26, HOIST KREDIT AB'S, A FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB, LONG- AND SHORT TERM ISSUER RATING WAS UPGRADED TO BAA3/PRIME-3 BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE