March 6 S IMMO AG:

* Preliminary results for 2016 and outlook

* Preliminary IFRS results for financial year 2016 show an EBIT of approximately 278 million euros ($294.10 million) (2015: 165.7 million euros) and a consolidated net income of about 200 million euros (2015: 77.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)