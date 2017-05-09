BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Tempur Sealy International Inc
* Saatva Inc and Tempur Sealy announce settlement agreement
* The Saatva Company - after settlement deal,U.S. District court for eastern district of Kentucky entered order dismissing with prejudice Tempur Sealy's complaint
* The Saatva Company - terms of settlement agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition