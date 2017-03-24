March 24 Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS :

* And E.ON have made an agreement about restructuring of Enerjisa Enerji and its subsidiaries

* Resolves to group electricity distribution and retail companies under a parent company

* Resolves to group energy generation, wholesale and natural gas wholesale companies under another parent company

* Says the aim of new strategic structuring in Enerjisa to create two high potential, stronger companies

* Public offering processes can be managed separately for these two parent companies in the future Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)