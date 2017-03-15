UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 15 Sabby Management LLC
* Sabby Management LLC reports 7.04 percent passive stake in Dragonwave Inc as March 14, 2017 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.