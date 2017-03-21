BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Sabina Gold & Silver Corp:
* Sabina Gold & Silver announces financial results for the year ended 2016
* Sabina - for 3-month period ended dec 31, 2016, reported a net loss of $2.0 million, favourable by $2.7 million compared to same period of 2015
* Sabina - strategic review on co's wishbone property in nunavut, resulted write down of $5.2 million in q3 and $1.9 million in Q4
* Sabina - had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $39.9 million at december 31, 2016
* Sabina - has budgeted $8.5 million as its base budget for 2017
* Sabina - planned certain discretionary activities, including exploration drilling program, among others
* Sabina - depending on timing and success of permitting process, total expenditures could range up to approximately $31 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.