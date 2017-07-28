FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sabina Gold & Silver reports non-brokered private placement flow through financing to raise $6 mln
July 28, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Sabina Gold & Silver reports non-brokered private placement flow through financing to raise $6 mln

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp:

* Sabina Gold & Silver announces non-brokered private placement flow through financing to raise $6 million

* Sabina Gold & Silver -non brokered private placement pursuant to which it will sell up to 2.1 million flow through common shares at $2.85 per share

* Sabina Gold & Silver Corp - proceeds from sale of flow-through common shares will be used for exploration on company's back river project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

