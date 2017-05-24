BRIEF-Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai
* Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU
May 24 Sabre Corp
* Sabre corp - expects to record charge of about $80 million to $100 million, before taxes - sec filing
* Sabre corp - impairment charge represents a non-cash expense in q2 of 2017
* Sabre says impairment charge to result in material impact on sabre’s financial results
* Sabre - expects to record charge for impairment of previously capitalized net costs, other assets related to contract with air berlin plc & co luftverkehrs kg
* Sabre corp - matters related to charge are expected to further adversely impact sabre's future results of operations and cash flow Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qlhurF) Further company coverage:
June 22 Tesla Inc is exploring the possibility of establishing a Chinese manufacturing plant with the Shanghai municipal government, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Thursday in a statement.