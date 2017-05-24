May 24 Sabre Corp

* Sabre corp - expects to record charge of about $80 million to $100 million, before taxes - sec filing

* Sabre corp - ‍impairment charge represents a non-cash expense in q2 of 2017​

* Sabre says impairment charge to result in material impact on sabre’s financial results

* Sabre - ‍expects to record charge for impairment of previously capitalized net costs, other assets related to contract with air berlin plc & co luftverkehrs kg​

* Sabre corp - matters related to charge are expected to further adversely impact sabre's future results of operations and cash flow