BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 SAExploration Holdings Inc
* SAExploration announces first quarter 2017 consolidated financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 4.4 percent to $86.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.73
* SAExploration Holdings - expect HOCOL agreement to add incremental revenue potential of about $40 million/year on normalized annual basis through maturity
* SAExploration Holdings Inc - as of March 31, 2017, SAE's backlog was $53.1 million
* SAExploration Holdings Inc - currently expects all of projects in its backlog to be completed during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering