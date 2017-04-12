BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 SAExploration Holdings Inc
* SAExploration signs three year agreement with Hocol S.A. to provide geophysical services in Colombia
* SAExploration Holdings Inc - Agreement contains an option for renewal at maturity
* SAExploration Holdings Inc - All project awards earned under agreement will be contracted through supplemental agreements on project-by-project basis
* SAExploration Holdings - SAE further expects initial project awards to be followed by additional project awards covering opportunities in 2018, 2019
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results