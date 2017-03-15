March 15 Safari Investments RSA Ltd:

* JZ Engelbrecht has resigned from his position as financial director with effect from April 1, 2017

* Promotion and appointment to board of WL Venter as new executive financial director with effect from April 1, 2017

* Engelbrecht will ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities, officially leaving company at end of May 2017

* Engelbrecht will continue to assist company on an on-going basis as a consultant to identify possible acquisition opportunities