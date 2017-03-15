March 15 Safari Investments RSA Ltd:
* JZ Engelbrecht has resigned from his position as financial
director with effect from April 1, 2017
* Promotion and appointment to board of WL Venter as new
executive financial director with effect from April 1, 2017
* Engelbrecht will ensure a smooth handover of
responsibilities, officially leaving company at end of May 2017
* Engelbrecht will continue to assist company on an on-going
basis as a consultant to identify possible acquisition
opportunities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)