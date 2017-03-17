UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 17 Safe Bulkers Inc
* Safe bulkers, inc. Amends exchange offer for its series b preferred shares
* Safe bulkers-amendment for outstanding series b cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares, par value $0.01/share, liquidation preference $25/share
* Safe bulkers inc - exchange offer is being modified to include a non-waivable condition to completion of exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.