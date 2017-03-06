BRIEF-Ansell says Magnus Nicolin to continue as managing director and CEO until end of 2021 financial year
* Magnus Nicolin to continue as managing director and ceo until end of 2021 financial year
March 6 Safe Orthopaedics SA:
* Expands into Germany and appoints Jochen Esser as Head of Sales Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* INDUSTRIALIZATION CONTRACT TOTALING €1 MILLION FOR THE MANUFACTURING OF AN INNOVATIVE ADMINISTRATION AND CLOSURE SYSTEM COMPATIBLE WITH VIALS