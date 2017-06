May 9 Safe Orthopaedics SA:

* Q1 total consolidated revenue EUR 0.8 million ($873,840.00) versus EUR 0.7 million year ago

* Cash at March 31, 2017 stood at EUR 2.2 million, compared with EUR 4.15 million at March 31, 2016

* During 2017, based on its projections, company will need to attract new financing in order to fulfill its funding requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)