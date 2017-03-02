BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
March 2 Safeguard Scientifics Inc
* Sees FY 2017 aggregate partner company revenue $395 million to $420 million
* Safeguard scientifics announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
Q4 loss per share $1.07
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.