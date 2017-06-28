BRIEF-Differ Group says co and Differ China entered into guarantee service agreements
* Company and Differ China (as guarantors) and customers (as borrowers)entered into guarantee service agreements
June 28 Safety Godown Co Ltd
* fy revenue hk$122.4 million versus hk$154 million
* Profit for year attributable hk$269.6 million versus hk$ 845.7 million
* Proposed a final dividend of hk12 cents per share
* Proposed a special dividend of hk88 cents per share for year ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Forestar Group Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a 75 percent stake in the company to U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc and scrapped its merger agreement with investment firm Starwood Capital Group.