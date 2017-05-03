BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Safety Insurance Group Inc:
* Safety announces first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.79
* Safety Insurance Group Inc qtrly net earned premiums $189.7 million versus $185.7 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.