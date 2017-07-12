FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Safety-Kleen raises used oil pricing and service stop fees in waste oil collection business
July 12, 2017

BRIEF-Safety-Kleen raises used oil pricing and service stop fees in waste oil collection business

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Clean Harbors Inc

* Safety-Kleen announces increases to used oil pricing and service stop fees in waste oil collection business

* Clean Harbors Inc says its Safety-Kleen subsidiary is upwardly revising its pricing related to managing collection of used engine and industrial oils

* Clean Harbors Inc - effective immediately, Safety-Kleen is increasing cost of its charge-for-oil (CFO) program across its used oil collection network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

