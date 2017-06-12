BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond reports Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports results for fiscal 2017 first quarter
June 12 Italian eyewear maker Safilo Group says:
* seals exclusive distribution accord with Saudi Arabia's Dr. Mazen Fakeeh C. Healthcare Company
* the agreement is valid starting from mid-June
* renews partnership with Optitalia Gulf for the independent retail distribution across Safilo's other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports results for fiscal 2017 first quarter
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 The investment arm of Brazil's state development lender BNDES has asked JBS SA to convene a shareholder assembly to remove the controlling Batista family from the meatpacker's management and board, two people briefed on the matter said on Thursday.