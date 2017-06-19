WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Safran Sa:
* CDB Aviation Lease Finance (CDB Aviation), a subsidiary of CDB Leasing, today announced an order for CFM International's LEAP-1B engines to power 42 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and four Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, says Safran
* The engine order is valued at more than $1.3 billion at list price, adds Safran
* The leasing company is scheduled to begin taking delivery in 2021
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.