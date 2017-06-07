GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 7 Wescoal Holdings Ltd
* Competition Commission has approved, without conditions, the proposed intermediate merger whereby Tahoe Canada Bidco intends to acquire DH Corporation
* S.Africa's Competition Commission approved, without conditions, Wescoal Holdings Limited, Keaton Energy Holdings merger deal
* Competition Commission has recommended to tribunal that proposed large merger between Novus and ITB Manufacturing be approved, without conditions
* Competition Commission has approved, without conditions, proposed merger of Coal Of Africa Limited intends and Pan-African Resources Coal Holdings Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years