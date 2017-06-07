June 7 Wescoal Holdings Ltd

* Competition Commission has approved, without conditions, the proposed intermediate merger whereby Tahoe Canada Bidco intends to acquire DH Corporation ‍​

* S.Africa's Competition Commission approved, without conditions, Wescoal Holdings Limited, Keaton Energy Holdings merger deal

* Competition Commission has recommended to tribunal that proposed large merger between Novus and ITB Manufacturing be approved, without conditions​‍​

* Competition Commission has approved, without conditions, proposed merger of Coal Of Africa Limited intends and Pan-African Resources Coal Holdings