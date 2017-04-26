BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 South Africa's Competition Tribunal -
* Has confirmed Citibank N.A’s settlement agreement of 69.5 million rands for its role in the forex cartel
* Fine does not exceed 10 pct of Citibank’s annual turnover in South Africa
* Citibank has already begun supplying information that is helpful to the Commission’s investigation (Bengaluru Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.