BRIEF-AbbVie sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share
* Abbvie Inc says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 South Africa's Competition Tribunal:
* To consider settlement agreement involving bb investment, Bidvest for acquiring control of Adcock Ingram Holdings before deal's approval Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Abbvie Inc says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glaxosmithkline Plc CEO Emma Walmsley is pursuing a sale of Maxinutrition, a nutritional products brand - Sky News Source text : http://bit.ly/2s0Hw4u Further company coverage: