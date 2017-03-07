REFILE-Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sight on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 7 Saga Communications
* Saga communications, inc. Reports 4th quarter and year end 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.84
* Q4 revenue $37.3 million
* Saga communications inc- company expects to spend approximately $5.0 million to $6.0 million for capital expenditures during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
May 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.