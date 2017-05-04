BRIEF-Olin updates second quarter 2017 outlook
* Olin Corp - Q2 2017 adjusted ebitda will be reduced by approximately $45 million
May 4 Saga Communications Inc
* Saga communications, inc. Reports 1st quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.32
* Qtrly net operating revenue $31.4 million versus $32.7 million
* Company expects to spend approximately $5.0 million to $5.5 million for capital expenditures during 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing