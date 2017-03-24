March 24 Sagar Cements Ltd:

* Says to install 1 MW solar based captive power plant at Mattampally

* To revise capacity of coal based captive power plant at Mattampally from to 18 MW for additional cost of 236.6 million rupees

* Project expected to be commissioned by March 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2nPLqQ8 Further company coverage: