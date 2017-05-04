China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 4 SAGAX AB:
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 444 MILLION VERSUS SEK 353 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 302 MILLION VERSUS SEK 237 MILLION YEAR AGO
* ADJUSTED OUTLOOK FOR 2017
* SEES 2017 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AT SEK 1.29 BILLION (PREVIOUSLY SEK 1.27 BILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
* Housing prices show tentative signs of easing, more data eyed