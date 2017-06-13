BRIEF-Forestar says unsolicited proposal from D.R. Horton constitutes “superior proposal”
* Forestar board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from d.r. Horton constitutes a “superior proposal”
June 13 Sage Gold Inc
* SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES
* SAGE GOLD INC SAYS OFFERING WILL CONSIST OF SALE OF 4.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES, ON A FLOW-THROUGH SHARE BASIS FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inventronics appoints new directors and announces reclassification as a tier 2 issuer on tsx venture exchange