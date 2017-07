July 25 (Reuters) - SAGE GROUP PLC:

* Says Has Agreed to Acquire Intacct Corporation

* SAYS TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS $850M (£654M ) TO BE PAID IN CASH AND ROLLED OVER SAGE OPTIONS

* SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE WITHIN WEEKS