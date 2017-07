July 25 (Reuters) - SAGE GROUP PLC:

* Says q3 Group Organic Revenue Increased by 6.3 Pct

* RECONFIRMS CURRENT GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR OF AT LEAST 6 PCT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH

* SAYS ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS GREW BY 9.3 PCT

* SAYS NET DEBT OF 415 MLN STG AS AT 30 JUNE 2017