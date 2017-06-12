BRIEF-Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
June 12 Sage Therapeutics Inc:
* Sage Therapeutics announces the lancet publishes positive phase 2 brexanolone (sage-547) clinical data in severe postpartum depression
* Sage Therapeutics Inc says study showed significant mean reduction in 17-item hamilton rating scale for depression (ham-d) total score compared to placebo
* Sage Therapeutics-70 percent of subjects in study experienced remission of symptoms within 60 hours of treatment with brexanolone and maintained effect until 30-day follow-up
* Sage Therapeutics Inc - brexanolone was well-tolerated in this study with no observations of deaths, serious adverse events or discontinuations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
PORT SUNLIGHT, England, June 22 Nearly three months after Unilever CEO Paul Polman promised shareholders greater returns coupled with investments to drive growth, the launch of what it calls the biggest laundry breakthrough in a decade will be a key test of whether it can put its money where its mouth is.