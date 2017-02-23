Feb 23 Sage Therapeutics Inc

* Sage Therapeutics announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Expects existing cash, cash equivalents, to fund anticipated level of operations, based on its current operating plans, into Q2' 18

* Qtrly loss per share $1.50