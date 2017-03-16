BRIEF-Freedom Insurance confirms FY17 sales and earnings forecast
* Confirms its expectation that FY17 sales and earnings will be at upper end of its previously announced guidance ranges
March 16 Sahara Hospitality Co
* Q1 net profit 625,054 rials versus 665,600 rials year ago
* Q1 revenue 3.2 million rials versus 3.2 million rials year ago
* Announces appointment of Yeo Whay as chief financial officer - designate