BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
April 28 Saia Inc
* SAIA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44
* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 9.4 PERCENT TO $317 MILLION
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $306.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* CURRENTLY PLANS NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY $220 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives