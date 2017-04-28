April 28 Saia Inc

* SAIA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 9.4 PERCENT TO $317 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $306.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CURRENTLY PLANS NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY $220 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: