UPDATE 2-Legal & General, Aviva plan Ireland moves post-Brexit
* Dublin says other firms to confirm Irish plans shortly (Adds Aviva plans for Irish subsidiaries)
May 2 Saia Inc:
* Saia LTL Freight's new terminals in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Newark, New Jersey are operational
* For the year, investments in equipment, infrastructure, new Northeastern terminals should total about $220 million, including recent purchase of Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dublin says other firms to confirm Irish plans shortly (Adds Aviva plans for Irish subsidiaries)
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.