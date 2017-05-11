May 11 Science Applications International Corp :

* SAIC awarded $61 million task order by ssc atlantic

* Science Applications International - task order has 1-year base period of performance, 6-month option, total award value of about $61 million if option is exercised

* Science Applications International - work will be performed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Wahiawa, Hawaii; and Vicenza, Italy

* Science Applications International - to provide c4isr integration, engineering, and technical support services in support of army's capability set program