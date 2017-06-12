BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
June 12 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.65 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer